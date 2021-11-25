A driver was taken to hospital after a crash on the A141 Isle of Ely Way at Wimblington. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A driver was taken to hospital after a crash on the A141 at Wimblington last night (Wednesday).

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the Isle of Ely Way where one person was released from the car.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said “a medical issue” caused the crash.

The spokesperson added: “The driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance and no other vehicle was involved.”

Crews from Chatteris and March fire stations were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Chatteris fire station said: “The crews arrived on scene to find one car involved with the driver of the car still trapped inside.

“Crews worked quickly and effectively, alongside the police and ambulance service to release the casualty from the vehicle.

“The casualty was released by the fire crews and conveyed to hospital by the ambulance service."