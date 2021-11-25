Crash on A141 caused by 'medical issue'
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A driver was taken to hospital after a crash on the A141 at Wimblington last night (Wednesday).
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the Isle of Ely Way where one person was released from the car.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said “a medical issue” caused the crash.
The spokesperson added: “The driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance and no other vehicle was involved.”
Crews from Chatteris and March fire stations were also called to the scene.
A spokesperson for Chatteris fire station said: “The crews arrived on scene to find one car involved with the driver of the car still trapped inside.
“Crews worked quickly and effectively, alongside the police and ambulance service to release the casualty from the vehicle.
Most Read
- 1 Vaccine centre prepares for last weekend delivering Covid-19 booster jabs
- 2 Drunk mother who allegedly dropped child under arrest
- 3 Man who drove lorry at relatives sitting in garden to be detained in hospital
- 4 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
- 5 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
- 6 Wife pays tribute to man who 'loved doing things for everyone else'
- 7 School’s day of fundraising events raises nearly £300 for Children in Need
- 8 Man who crashed into house is banned from driving
- 9 Suspect police want over racist abuse of Posh player
“The casualty was released by the fire crews and conveyed to hospital by the ambulance service."