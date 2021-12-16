Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
A driver was taken to hospital after a lorry caught fire on the M11 today (Thursday).
The fire took place on Junction 11 heading northbound, where fire crews from Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire attended just after 5.30am.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call just after 5.30am to a lorry fire on the M11.
“Two crews from Cambridgeshire and another from Hertfordshire are in attendance with two water carriers.
“The driver of the lorry was treated by an ambulance crew for smoke inhalation.”
The spokesperson added: “The fire was out at just after 8am and crews are now dampening down.
“The southbound carriageway will open again as soon as it is safe but the northbound carriageway will remain closed for recovery and carriageway repairs.”
A diversion towards the A11 and A14 is in place.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the driver was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
“Injuries are not thought to be life threatening,” they said.
“A diversion is currently in place while Highways repair the road and recovery takes place.”