Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops Archant

Two people were caught “meeting up to fit a car stereo” in the Fens at around 3am despite Boris Johnson’s UK lockdown announcement.

Police officers found the pair at 2.50am at Block Fen Drove, Chatteris on Tuesday, March 24 after everyone was ordered to stay at home by the Government.

Due to the ongoing wide-spread coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced people should only leave their homes if essential.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Stay at home, it’s not difficult. Boris Johnson placed the UK in “lockdown” with a number of conditions.

“Yet officers on patrol at 2.50am, hours after the announcement from the PM, find two vehicles on Block Fen Drove, Chatteris.

“Meeting up to fit a car stereo is not essential, and for both drivers to drive to the location with just a provisional driving licence and No insurance is just as bad.

“We seized both vehicles, both drivers were reported and both taken home.”

