Drivers stopped by police told to slow down in Manea

PUBLISHED: 11:08 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 30 August 2019

Several drivers were stopped by police in Manea and advised about how they were driving as part of a speed enforcement check. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Several drivers were stopped by police in Manea and advised about how they were driving as part of a speed enforcement check.

Officers also reported two drivers for exceeding the 30mph limit along Station Road at lunchtime yesterday (August 29).

The check came after residents alerted police to concerns of speeding drivers in the village.

A post on Policing Fenland by an officer, read: "In response to concerns around speeding in Manea your local team have carried out speed enforcement along Station Road at lunchtime today.

"Two drivers were reported for exceeding the 30mph limit; several others were stopped and advised about the manner of their driving.

"Sadly my time was cut short as I had to respond to a high risk incident; and I am aware that this wasn't peak timing but it's a start and something is better than nothing.

"I will return at alternative times, and hopefully for longer next time."

Drivers stopped by police told to slow down in Manea

