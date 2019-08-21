Advanced search

Warning to drivers on country roads after van and tractor crash

21 August, 2019 - 15:06
Warning to drivers on country roads after van and tractor crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A warning to motorists to drive safe on country roads has been issued by police after a crash between a van and a tractor.

Officers from the Road Policing Unit were called to the incident in Bedfordshire this morning (August 21).

Cambridgeshire Police shared the post of the tractor smashed on one side with its right wheel missing.

They then issued an image of the van with its engine caved in.

Cambridgeshire Police wrote: "It's a reminder to us all to take care on country roads.

"Think about what might be round the next corner including animals or agricultural vehicles.

"Remember that speed limits are not targets!"

The post attracted more than 100 comments and 70 shares from across the county.

One person wrote: "We seem to live in a here and now society, everyone is rushing around and has the need to know what's happening now.

"Put a hold on materialist things instead of putting a hold on your life permanently."

Another person added: "Some people do not know how to drive on country roads and it is a concern.

"We need to think of the other person's welfare as well as our own."

