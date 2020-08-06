Urgent appeal by Cambs police to find missing Whittlesey man
PUBLISHED: 13:28 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 06 August 2020
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man from Whittlesey.
Scott Currie, 41, was reported missing from his home in Glenfields at about 6.40am today (6 August).
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Scott’s welfare. Searches are being carried out in the Whittlesey area including the use of a police drone as part of efforts to locate him.
Scott is described as 5’9”, of muscular build and with short blond hair. He was last seen leaving his home wearing a blue sports t-shirt, black shorts, distinctive red trainers and carrying a blue and grey backpack.
Anyone who has seen Scott or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident 55 of 6 August.
