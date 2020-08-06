Advanced search

Urgent appeal by Cambs police to find missing Whittlesey man

PUBLISHED: 13:28 06 August 2020

Scott Currie: Police bid to find missing Whittlesey man

Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man from Whittlesey.

Scott Currie: Police launch bid to find him after he was reported missing from Whittlesey. Picture; CAMBS COPS Scott Currie: Police launch bid to find him after he was reported missing from Whittlesey. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Scott Currie, 41, was reported missing from his home in Glenfields at about 6.40am today (6 August).

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Scott’s welfare. Searches are being carried out in the Whittlesey area including the use of a police drone as part of efforts to locate him.

Scott is described as 5’9”, of muscular build and with short blond hair. He was last seen leaving his home wearing a blue sports t-shirt, black shorts, distinctive red trainers and carrying a blue and grey backpack.

Anyone who has seen Scott or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident 55 of 6 August.

