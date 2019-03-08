Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

PUBLISHED: 17:08 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 13 August 2019

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A drug dealer who was caught red-handed at a nightclub in March with ecstasy, cocaine and cannabis has been jailed for four years.

Sean Turton, 28, was seen dealing drugs on September 1 2018 at Club Q in High Street, and searched by security, who found three sealed bags of cannabis.

When police arrived they found a further three pots of cannabis and £85 cash and arrested him.

While getting Turton into the back of the police van, a small bag containing seven-and-a-half tablets of ecstasy fell out of his pocket.

He was taken to the Police Investigation Centre in Kings Lynn where a further nine wraps of cocaine, four wraps of ecstasy and 17 ecstasy tablets were found during a strip search.

Police searched his flat in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, and found weighing scales, a box containing more than 30 grams of ecstasy, a small amount of cannabis and small plastic bags.

You may also want to watch:

The drugs seized were estimated to be worth up to £2,500.

Turton was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (August 9) after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

DC Peter Hume said: "Turton had a substantial amount of drugs and was readily selling them on the streets of Cambridgeshire.

"However, thanks to the alertness of the security at the nightclub we have been able to bring yet another drug dealer to justice."

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Most Read

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Whittlesey entrepreneur returns from free exotic cruise as a reward for ‘exceptional achievement’

Sam Hammond Donald from Whittlesey returned from a free cruise around the Greek islands after showing 'exceptional achievement' in her role as a self-employed demonstrator at global craft company, Stampin' Up! Picture: SAM HAMMOND DONALD

Most Read

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Whittlesey entrepreneur returns from free exotic cruise as a reward for ‘exceptional achievement’

Sam Hammond Donald from Whittlesey returned from a free cruise around the Greek islands after showing 'exceptional achievement' in her role as a self-employed demonstrator at global craft company, Stampin' Up! Picture: SAM HAMMOND DONALD

Latest from the Cambs Times

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Five years jail for Ely Cathedral organist who sexually abused young boys

Former assistant organist at Ely Cathedral Scott Farrell has been jailed for five years for sexual offences against children after he invited them back to his flat and showed them porn. Picture: TWITTER

Straw bale set on fire and out of control bonfire in Fenland

Straw bale set on fire and out of control bonfire in Fenland. Picture: CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

TENNIS: Wisbech Tennis Club celebrate championship glory to cap off a busy week

Wisbech Tennis Club rounded off a busy week of action with league success after securing promotion in the Hunts & Peterborough League. Pictured (from left): the ladies' A Team of Jane Page, Sheila Hennessy, Jacqui West and Wendy Cropp after their 7-1 victory over St Neots. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Shock as jogger finds 16-inch sword in Elm

A 16-inch sword that “would kill somebody” was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists