A man who attempted to drive home from an event in March after taking drugs was arrested when he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

"On Sunday morning the driver decided to attend an event on Burrowmoor Road, March," said a police spokesman posting on the Facebook page Policing Fenland. "While at the event the driver decided to take some drugs," the spokesman added.

"However his morning came to a sorry end when he left the event in his vehicle and he was stopped by officers.

"The driver was introduced to DrugWipe (TM)

"The photo says it all, positive for cannabis and cocaine.

"The driver was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King's Lynn. Inquires continue into this incident."

The current penalties for someone who is convicted of drug driving include: a minimum one-year driving ban, an unlimited fine, up to six months in prison and a criminal record.