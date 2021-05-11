Class B drug factory discovered following British Gas search warrant
Published: 4:56 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 4:58 PM May 11, 2021
- Credit: Policing Fenland
A large Class B drug factory was uncovered inside a Cambridgeshire home following a property search by British Gas.
Using a ‘Rights of Entry Warrant’ for electricity operators, British Gas, along with police officers from March and Wisbech, entered the home in Westry.
Police say inquiries are “ongoing” following the shocking discovery on Friday morning (May 7).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended a property in Westry to assist British Gas with a Rights of Entry Warrant - Electricity Operator.
“On forcing entry into the address, a cannabis factory was found.
“Both neighbourhood teams from March and Wisbech attended. Inquiries are ongoing into this incident.”
