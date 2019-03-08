Advanced search

Justice - and 14 year sentence - catches up with gun smuggler who asked Royal family to forgive him

PUBLISHED: 15:35 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 10 October 2019

Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Archant

A Wisbech man who went on the run after being charged with gun and drug crimes has been jailed for more than 14 years - five years after being bailed and fleeing to Spain.

Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPSMarius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Marius Supelis of Ollard Avenue was bailed to attend court in May 2015 but fled the country on a ferry with his partner and young daughter two days before he was due before a court.

A European arrest warrant was issued in February 2016. Supelis was arrested more than two years later, on April 9, 2018, in Valencia, Spain, by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

He was flown back to the UK 11 days later and remanded in custody.

When interviewed about fleeing the UK, Supelis claimed he left the country because his mother was ill. He told police he was "going through hell" and asked the Royal Family to forgive him. He also claimed he knew he would have to 'face the music sometime'.

Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Supelis stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court from August 5 charged with fraudulent evasion of a prohibition and was found guilty of the offence four days later.

He had previously pleaded guilty to failing to surrender, possessing a disguised firearm, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate, and four counts of possessing a class B drug with intent.

He was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday October 9 where he was handed a total of 14 years and four months in prison.

The court had previously heard how guns and ammunition hidden inside a TV and a music speaker and seized at the French border were on their way to Wisbech.

Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

A Mercedes Sprinter van was stopped by French border officials on 20 June 2014. Items from the vehicle were x-rayed and ammunition was found hidden in a TV.

The van driver told a border official the TV was due to be delivered to the home of Marius Supelis, of Ollard Avenue, Wisbech.

UK border force officers were then made aware of the vehicle stop and the seized ammunition and the van was stopped just hours later at the Channel Tunnel terminal.

The contents of the van were x-rayed and a red checked laundry bag was discovered. It was inspected and found to have guns inside.

Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

The three handguns were discovered hidden on a makeshift shelf in the top of a boom box music speaker, held in place by three screws. The shelf was further concealed by a white blanket.

Cambridgeshire police were made aware and carried out a warrant at the home of Supelis, 35, at just after 7.30pm the same evening (June 20, 2014).

Supelis had driven away from the house in a blue Ford Galaxy a short while before but the car was stopped in Colville Road and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a prohibited weapon.

Officers executing the warrant found more than 100 bags of class B drugs with a street value of £1070 hidden in cigarette packets. The cigarette packets were hidden behind canvas pictures hung on a wall.

Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

A total of £600 in cash was also seized together with a gas canister, two stun guns, pepper spray, six brass bullets, a cannabis grinder and a laptop.

The guns had been adapted to fire live ammunition and the bullets found in his bedroom were identical to those seized from the delivery van.

He denied being a drug dealer and said he worked for an agency working with apples and potatoes.

However, he admitted the stun guns and pepper spray were his and claimed he needed these for protection because Wisbech was a "dangerous place".

DC Jolly Herod, from the force's Serious and Organised Crime Department, said: "This has been a complex and lengthy investigation spanning five years which involved a European arrest warrant and Supelis's extradition from Spain.

"I am pleased justice has finally been done. Guns and drugs have devastating effects on people's lives and we will continue the fight to prevent their use and keep our streets free from the serious threat they pose."

Most Read

Strange ‘REWZ’ graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre – including businesses and residents’ property overnight

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Town gridlocked as main shopping street springs a suspected gas leak

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks � causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Strange ‘REWZ’ graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre – including businesses and residents’ property overnight

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Town gridlocked as main shopping street springs a suspected gas leak

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks � causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Gas company tells residents in March not to worry amid traffic chaos caused by ‘seven gas leaks’ underneath Broad Street

Nothing to see here! Gas company Cadent has said the emergency repairs in March are nothing to worry about. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Town gridlocked as main shopping street springs a suspected gas leak

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks � causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Five-bed Fenland home of champion swimmer Mark Stevens on the market for more than £600,000

The five-bedroom home of world champion swimmer Mark Stevens in Thorney is up for sale for more than half a million pounds. Picture: Savills

Justice - and 14 year sentence - catches up with gun smuggler who asked Royal family to forgive him

Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Police appeal to find 36-year-old Alexandr who has been missing from his Cambridgeshire home for more than a week

Alexandr Gumeniuc from Peterborough (pictured) has been missing for more than one week. Have you seen him? Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists