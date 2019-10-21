Suspected drug-driver arrested during early hours of the morning in March also found in possession of drugs

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

A Cambridgeshire man has been arrested after he was found in possession and under the influence of drugs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

The unnamed 49-year-old from Peterborough was discovered in his car in Graysmoor Drove in March during the early hours of Sunday, October 20.

Officers came across the man and arrested him on scene following a Section 23 misuse of drugs search where drugs were found inside his grey Ford Focus.

You may also want to watch:

The driver also failed a roadside drugs test by Drug Wipe and was taken in on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and two counts of possessing class B/C drugs.

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Drug driver arrested in March after officers on patrol came across him.

"Section 23 misuse of drug searches also carried out and drugs found in the vehicle. Driver failed the Drug Wipe UK enquires are ongoing.

"A 49-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of October 20 on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and two counts of possessing a class B or C drug.

"He has been released on police bail until November 5."