Suspected drug-driver arrested during early hours of the morning in March also found in possession of drugs

21 October, 2019 - 12:49
Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

A Cambridgeshire man has been arrested after he was found in possession and under the influence of drugs.

The unnamed 49-year-old from Peterborough was discovered in his car in Graysmoor Drove in March during the early hours of Sunday, October 20.

Officers came across the man and arrested him on scene following a Section 23 misuse of drugs search where drugs were found inside his grey Ford Focus.

The driver also failed a roadside drugs test by Drug Wipe and was taken in on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and two counts of possessing class B/C drugs.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Drug driver arrested in March after officers on patrol came across him.

"Section 23 misuse of drug searches also carried out and drugs found in the vehicle. Driver failed the Drug Wipe UK enquires are ongoing.

"A 49-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of October 20 on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and two counts of possessing a class B or C drug.

"He has been released on police bail until November 5."

