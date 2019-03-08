Police stop driver in Guyhirn for having no insurance - only to be found in possession of class B drugs

A driver who was stopped for having no insurance was later found to be in possession of a class B drug, police have revealed.

The driver of a silver Seat Ibiza was pulled over by officers at the Shell Auto Pitstop garage on Wednesday, October 2 after the car was flagged for no insurance.

A later inspection of the vehicle by officers found the driver to be in possession of some cannabis, a class B drug which can lead up to five years in prison.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The driver was stopped in Guyhirn by officers this morning.

"The driver had no insurance and he also had some cannabis.

"Don't worry we will look after your car and your cannabis for you. Driver reported for the offences and his cannabis will be destroyed."

Not only can possession of cannabis lead to up to five years in prison, it can also lead to an unlimited fine or sometimes both.

Those in supply or production of cannabis could face up to 14 years in prison or the unlimited fine. Some people can also be handed both.