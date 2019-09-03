Whittlesey man, aged 24, charged with possession and intent to supply class A and B drugs following home raid

A man from Whittlesey has been charged with possession and intent to supply class A and B drugs.

Ahmad Ahmadazi of London Street was arrested after a warrant was carried out at his home by the Cambridgeshire Police's Community Action Team.

The 24-year-old's home was raided by the team on Monday, September 2 by the specialist officers.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A man has been charged following a raid on a home in Whittlesey yesterday evening (Monday, September 2).

"Ahmad Ahmadazi, 24, of London Street, Whittlesey, was arrested after a warrant was carried out at his home by the Community Action Team.

"He has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates court today (September 3)."