Torched stolen car leads to discovery of stolen generator, another car and cannabis

A torched car led Cambs Cops to the discovery of a stolen car, generator and two cannabis grows. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

A torched stolen car led Fenland police officers to the discovery of another stolen car, a stolen generator and two class B drug grows.

Rural officers, along with south Cambs cops, located the stolen vehicles and equipment in Chatteris after discovering the fire on Monday, June 8.

An investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made after the “rather nasty smelling” plants were found.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our rural and south Cambs cops were kept on their toes recovering a stolen vehicle in Chatteris.

“One stolen vehicle led them to another stolen vehicle, a stolen generator and two cannabis grows, one smelling rather nasty.

“We located a stolen vehicle in Chatteris on June 8.

“While in the area we also discovered the suspected stolen generator, burnt out vehicle and the cannabis grows.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is pending further lines of enquiry.”