Published: 4:44 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM July 2, 2021

More than £5,000, cocaine and cannabis were recovered in Cambridge. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police seized 300 cannabis plants worth up to £250,000 from a house in High Street, Newmarket.

And, in Cambridge, four men have been charged following an operation to tackle drug supply and organised crime groups.

Cocaine, cannabis and more than £5,000 in cash were recovered following a series of warrants and searches of properties in the city on July 1.

It was part of a day of action against drugs.

Four men were arrested at a property in Rustat Avenue, Cambridge.

They’ve since been interviewed by detectives, charged with drugs offences and appeared before Peterborough magistrates’ today.

Sergeant Stuart Austin, who led the operation, said: “After six months of hard work, this is a great result for the team who are dedicated to tackling drug related criminality.

“Drugs and organised crime groups have no place in our county. They target vulnerable people and bring crime to our communities and we’ll continue to disrupt them and put those responsible before the court.”