200 empty nitrous oxide canisters and balloons removed from street

PUBLISHED: 20:04 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:04 05 September 2020

More than 200 empty nitrous oxide canisters and balloons were removed from Drybread Road in Whittlesey after neighbourhood police officers were approached by a local resident. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

More than 200 empty nitrous oxide canisters and balloons were removed from a Fenland street after neighbourhood police officers were approached by a local resident.

Neighbourhood officers were approached by a member of the public this afternoon (Saturday September 5) reporting a large amount of discarded metal nitrous oxide canisters and balloons on Drybread Road in Whittlesey.

Officers have now removed over 200 empty canisters from the area in one go.

As of 2016, nitrous oxide is covered by the Psychoactive Substances Act and is illegal to supply for its psychoactive effect.

Those found convicted of breaking this law can face jail time of up to 7 years and unlimited fines.

Police said: “The inhalation of nitrous oxide is extremely dangerous and can result in death.

“This activity is something we are taking very seriously and as such patrols will be increased around this area.”

