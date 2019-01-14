Advanced search

Young Cambridgeshire residents receive Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award at special ceremony

14 January, 2019 - 11:04
Vice Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire Richard Barnwell presenting young people with Duke of Edinburgh certificates of commendation at a ceremony held at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, January 5. Picture: CCC

CCC

A handful of young Cambridgeshire residents have received their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award after completing various challenges.

Youngsters from across the county gathered for a special ceremony held at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, January 5.

Richard Barnwell, Vice Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire, presented the young people with certificates of commendation in front of their friends and family.

Organised by the Cambridgeshire County Council, the event was chaired by Erin Grant, a previous Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awardee.

Seven youngsters gave speeches about their experience. They had taken part in activities in all areas of the UK, Morocco, Thailand, Africa and the Alps.

Individuals can take between 12 months and nine years to complete all sections of their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The final stage will be to receive their ‘Gold Certificates’ at St James’s Palace in London, where they will meet HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex.

