Published: 12:16 PM February 11, 2021 Updated: 12:17 PM February 11, 2021

The cream sofa was found abandoned in a muddy ditch along Upwell Road in March. - Credit: Helen Greenleaves

An angry resident has slammed “disrespectful and lazy” fly-tippers after a cream sofa was found abandoned in a muddy Fenland ditch.

Pictures show the snow-covered couch half submerged in muddy water in a ditch along Upwell Road in March on Wednesday (February 10).

Some on social media joked the settee looked like a “Fenland style log flume” and compared it to the “rubber dinghy rapids”.

Helen Greenleaves, who reported her discovery to Fenland District Council, said: “This is how some idiot has decided to help with Fen drainage issues.

“I hope they find out who you are and make you do community service clearing up other people’s waste.

“If you can get your sofa and chair to a field and manage to tip it in a ditch, surely you could take it to the tip - and no they won’t charge you for household waste.”

One resident said: “It makes me angry too - it’s just so disrespectful and lazy.”

“This is a common sight down Coleseed Road,” added another.

“These idiots think is a dumping ground for bricks, loads of tyres, caravans and lots of black bin bags.”