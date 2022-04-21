The cat was initially believed to be dead until closer inspection. - Credit: RSPCA

An abandoned cat was found in a cardboard box in Cambridgeshire last week, initially believed to be dead.

On closer examination, the cat was found to be alive and was rushed to a local vets for surgery on Tuesday (April 12).

The cat was found behind a BMX track on Benyone Grove, Orton Malborne in Peterborough, at around 3pm.

Jemima was found behind a BMX track in Peterborough. - Credit: RSPCA

The 'decomposed' state of the animal, and pungent smell, led the individuals who found her to think that she had died.

After taking the cat to a charity they realised, on closer examination, that she was alive and suffering from a life-threatening prolapse.

WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs, who is investigating the incident, said: "The person who found the poor cat actually thought she was dead and decomposed.

"It was only when a volunteer from a Peterborough Lost Pets’ charity attended to scan for a chip that they found the cat to be alive - but just barely.

The cat had suffered a prolapsed uterus. - Credit: RSPCA

“Thankfully she was then rushed to a nearby vets for urgent surgery to a prolapsed uterus.

"When the vet clipped her fur in preparation for the surgery they found maggots all around the wound which were around two days old - so we assume that she had been dumped in the past two days.

"If she hadn't been found when she was - she probably wouldn’t have made it.

“She’s been called Jemima and I am so pleased that she is making a good recovery following the operation.

It is thought that Jemima was abandoned for approximately two days. - Credit: RSPCA

"She’s now in the care of the RSPCA Peterborough and District Branch and is just the sweetest little thing and so friendly.

"She did not deserve this to happen to her."

On a possible reason for her condition, Stubbs added: “It is likely the prolapse was caused as a result of her having kittens probably within a week of her being abandoned.

“I am absolutely shocked and disgusted that this poor cat - who was literally dying - was then abandoned in a box and left for dead.

Jemima will remain with the RSPCA until she is well enough to be rehomed. - Credit: RSPCA

“I am doing all I can to find the person responsible for this and would urge anyone with information about her to contact me in confidence on the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

"The box Jemima was found is believed to have contained a black Tefal Easy Fry and Grill and had a label on it with a possible partial postcode of PE2 -Q-, or PE2 —Q, and the street name written on the box may end with ‘Way’."

Jemima will remain in the care of the RSPCA, until she is well enough to be rehomed.