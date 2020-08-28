Advanced search

Charity shop giving out free children’s books every week during school summer holidays

PUBLISHED: 18:02 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 28 August 2020

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices shops across the region are giving away free books for children during the school summer holidays. Picture: Supplied

A children’s hospice – which has charity shops all across the region – are giving away free books for children during the school summer holidays.

East Anglia's Children's Hospices shops across the region are giving away free books for children during the school summer holidays. Picture: Supplied

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) shops have been offering one free book per child each week of the annual summer break.

The campaign was a hit in 2019, even receiving the backing of Suffolk bestselling children’s author Lisa Thompson, and has returned this year.

Sarah Throssell, EACH Acting Head of Retail, said: “As a children’s charity, it’s lovely to be able to give something like this back to our ever-supportive communities.

“The campaign is hopefully perfect for young book worms out there.

“Through our own work with children and young people, we know the magic books and storytelling can bring, transporting them to another world and providing a form of escapism.

“This kind of experience is more than welcome for us all during a time of such unusual circumstances, but especially for youngsters, so we’re excited to be running this campaign again.”

EACH is offering free books up to the value of £2 for children 14 and under.

The charity has 43 shops right across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

They all shut up at the end of March, with the good cause losing out on £100,000 a week in income.

They began to reopen in the middle of June and the final five opened their doors last week.

For more information about EACH shops, visit: www.each.org.uk/shops

