Advanced search

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices issue urgent appeal after ‘overwhelming’ impact of coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:09 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 27 March 2020

Soham grandparents Helen and John Attlesey raised a record-breaking £1,800 for the East Anglias Childrens Hospices charity. Pictured are Jacob Attlesey, EACHs Karen Newton and Jake Attlesey. Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Soham grandparents Helen and John Attlesey raised a record-breaking £1,800 for the East Anglias Childrens Hospices charity. Pictured are Jacob Attlesey, EACHs Karen Newton and Jake Attlesey. Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Archant

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) are appealing for support from the community in response to the “overwhelming” financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The charitable care provider is urgently calling on the public to donate online or get creative with their ‘at-home’ fundraising ideas.

Tracy Rennie, acting chief executive at EACH, said: “We know this is a very challenging and uncertain time for everyone, and for EACH the financial impact is overwhelming.

“Financial forecasts based on what we know and the rapidly changing situation are extremely concerning and are likely to get worse.

“We are not alone. Nearly every children’s hospice in the UK is in the same position. Unlike hospitals, we all rely on the generosity of our donors to fund our services.

Ms Rennie said the hospice has suspended its care activities such as short breaks and wellbeing therapies because of the predicted impact of COVID-19 on the workforce.

But despite suffering a decline in income, she hopes the Government can step in to support the business.

“It is essential we all work together to slow down the spread of the virus and protect and shield the most vulnerable, which includes children,” Ms Rennie said.

“Our focus is on providing end-of-life care and bereavement support, working closely with the NHS to provide capacity to care for the sickest children and responding to urgent requests for care and support as best we can.

“We are experiencing a devastating drop in income from donations and the vast majority of our supporters’ fundraising activities, and our own events, have had to be cancelled or postponed.

“Our 43 shops and eBay and Amazon operations are now closed. We normally take £100,000 of income each week – this is now down to zero.

“We are hopeful there will be additional funding support from the Government and recognise they are taking vital and unprecedented steps to support business and their employees, but this alone won’t be enough and we need help now to bridge that gap.”

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, and support their families.

It relies on voluntary donations for most of its income and needs to raise over £6 million from fundraising and more than £5 million in income from its shops every year.

To donate, visit https://www.each.org.uk/.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Security guards turn people away from March Tesco

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity. This was the queue of shoppers at the Hostmoor Avenue store at around 9am. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Most Read

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Security guards turn people away from March Tesco

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity. This was the queue of shoppers at the Hostmoor Avenue store at around 9am. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Good Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police begin to use their powers to quiz drivers about travel

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS

Fenland residents tuck into popular delivery service amid coronavirus pandemic

Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington has been offering a food delivery service since closing its doors. Picture: FACEBOOK/PARKFIELD SC
Drive 24