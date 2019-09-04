Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Delays were caused in March this morning after a van ploughed through a set of traffic lights in a two-vehicle crash.



The incident happened at around 7.40am this morning (September 4) and saw a white and orange works van slam through the set of lights on High Street.

Social media reports suggested that the other vehicle involved was left on St Peters Road after the two vehicles collided at the junction of the two roads.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police were called at about 7.49am today with reports of a van colliding with a traffic light on St Peters Road, March.



"There is no mention of any injuries on our log. Highways have been informed."

Both air bags, passenger and driver, were deployed inside the works van which had extensive damage to the front end; the front bumper can be seen hanging off.

An eye-witness said: "Looks like everyone ok as ambulance has gone, just the police there waiting for the van to get picked up.

"The man did go sit in the police car."