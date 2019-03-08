Advanced search

Drink-driver blows FOUR times legal limit after driving through March town centre at 8 o'clock in the morning

PUBLISHED: 12:13 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 14 June 2019

A drink-driver blew four times the legal limit in a roadside breath test after driving through March town centre at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / GOOGLE

A drink-driver has been arrested this morning after blowing four times the legal limit at 8am in March town centre.

Police officers received reports of a car driving erratically in Broad Street on June 14. They were quick to locate the vehicle and bring it to a stop.

The driver failed a roadside breath test, providing a reading of 140mgs. The legal alcohol consumption limit for drivers is 35mgs.

After blowing four times the limit the driver was transported to Thorpewood Police Station in Peterborough where he remains.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We received reports of a vehicle driving erratically in March town centre.

"We located the vehicle and the driver failed the road side breath test.

"At 08:15 this morning the driver gave a reading of 140! Yes you read that right, 140, the legal limit being 35!

"The driver was arrested and has been taken to Thorpewood Police Station where we will be having a chat with them later, once sober!"

In England, the alcohol limit for drivers is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath or 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine.

