Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 08 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Sam Clarke trading as East Anglia Traffic Ltd of 9/10 The Crescent Wisbech PE13 lEH is applying for a licence to use English Drove Farm English Drove PE6 OTJ as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Sam Clarke trading as East Anglia Traffic Ltd of 9/10 The Crescent Wisbech PE13 lEH is applying for a licence to use English Drove Farm English Drove PE6 OTJ as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey woman banned from keeping horses for two years after gelding dies from wound

WOUNDED: The injury to Reggie's leg was infected and he had to be put down. Picture: RSPCA.

Drink driver almost five times the legal limit after crash

A driver who was found to be almost five times the legal alcohol limit after a crash on the A141 in Chatteris this morning (Tuesday March 3) has been arrested. The driver provided a reading of 171 - however the legal limit is 35. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Property boss accused of making ‘false statements’ to Fenland Council over Whittlesey bungalow. ‘He should not benefit from this deception’ says enforcement officer

64 Low Cross Whittlesey now the subject of plannng dispute between landlord and Fenland Council. Picture; GOOGLE IMAGES

Year-long Cambridgeshire police inquiry into community transport group FACT near an end

FACT, HACT and ESACT report from Shire Hall on Tuesday, July 31. 2018. Former FACT deputy chairman Kit Owen is with fomer manager Jo Philpott during a day long examination of the county council commissioned £200,000 PKF report into the running of FACT. Picture: HARRY RUTTER / Archant 2018

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey woman banned from keeping horses for two years after gelding dies from wound

WOUNDED: The injury to Reggie's leg was infected and he had to be put down. Picture: RSPCA.

Drink driver almost five times the legal limit after crash

A driver who was found to be almost five times the legal alcohol limit after a crash on the A141 in Chatteris this morning (Tuesday March 3) has been arrested. The driver provided a reading of 171 - however the legal limit is 35. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Property boss accused of making ‘false statements’ to Fenland Council over Whittlesey bungalow. ‘He should not benefit from this deception’ says enforcement officer

64 Low Cross Whittlesey now the subject of plannng dispute between landlord and Fenland Council. Picture; GOOGLE IMAGES

Year-long Cambridgeshire police inquiry into community transport group FACT near an end

FACT, HACT and ESACT report from Shire Hall on Tuesday, July 31. 2018. Former FACT deputy chairman Kit Owen is with fomer manager Jo Philpott during a day long examination of the county council commissioned £200,000 PKF report into the running of FACT. Picture: HARRY RUTTER / Archant 2018

Latest from the Cambs Times

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

The Ferry Project in Wisbech launch public appeal to help the homeless this Easter

The Ferry Project has launched an Easter egg appeal for the homeless. From left, Cllr Samantha Hoy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for housing, staff member John Heathorn, Ferry Project director Keith Smith and staff member Evelina Kaledaite. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Live professional wrestling coming to Huntingdon

Professional wrestling from Revolution Pro is coming to the Commemoration Hall in Huntingdon on April 4. Picture: Supplied

Waterbeach Surgery reopens three days earlier than planned amid coronavirus fears

Waterbeach Surgery on Bannold Road has closed its doors to patients. Picture: FACEBOOK/WATERBEACH SURGERY

Cambridgeshire Flyball Team aiming to make history as they gun for glory at Crufts

86699025_2949139925358465_2889141851963523072_n
Drive 24