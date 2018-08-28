Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wisbech store sells reusable shopping bags to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

PUBLISHED: 10:06 27 January 2019

Joe Cooper, assistant manager at QD Wisbech, with one of the Lucy Loveheart bags which is raising money for the EACH charity. Picture: QD.

Joe Cooper, assistant manager at QD Wisbech, with one of the Lucy Loveheart bags which is raising money for the EACH charity. Picture: QD.

Archant

The Wisbech branch of discount retailer QD is raising money for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) by selling the charity’s Lucy Loveheart shopping bags.

The store, on Market Place, is aiming to add to the company’s fundraising total of more than £101,000 raised to date for EACH’s nook appeal by selling the reusable shopping bags which have been designed for EACH by internationally-renowned Norfolk artist Lucy Loveheart.

EACH, which cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and also supports their families, launched the nook appeal in November 2014.

Artist Lucy Loveheart trained for six years, first at Ipswich and Norwich schools of art and then at the Royal College of Art in London.

Her work has been used for publishing, fabrics, ceramics, cards, murals, advertising and catalogues. Her own paintings have also been sold in galleries.

Lucy has also created a series of children’s books, with over 16 titles that have sold worldwide.

The bags feature an ‘enchanted meadow’ design with rainbows, forget-me-nots, bluebells and butterflies. Proceeds from the sale of the bags go to EACH.

The Enchanted Meadow large shopper bags are available from QD, priced at 99p.

Visit www.each.org.uk for more information about the charity.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and the St Peter's store in March Picture: IAN CARTER

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

NE Cambs Tories decide against debating motion critical of their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay claiming it would be ‘political suicide’ to do so

MP and Brexit minister Steve Barclay has been spared the possibility of embarassment after his consituency party refused to debate criticial of his stance on Brexit. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor. Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence. Picture: POLICE

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

Most Read

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and the St Peter's store in March Picture: IAN CARTER

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

NE Cambs Tories decide against debating motion critical of their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay claiming it would be ‘political suicide’ to do so

MP and Brexit minister Steve Barclay has been spared the possibility of embarassment after his consituency party refused to debate criticial of his stance on Brexit. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor. Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence. Picture: POLICE

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Tax, legal, shareholding and governance cloud hangs over community transport provider FACT after follow up audit inspection by Cambridgeshire County Council

An independent report commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council into the running and awarding of home to school contracts to Fenland Association for Community Transport revealed major issues over procurement, membership numbers and cross subsidisation of commercial and community contracts. Picture(s): Archant

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and the St Peter's store in March Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech store sells reusable shopping bags to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

Joe Cooper, assistant manager at QD Wisbech, with one of the Lucy Loveheart bags which is raising money for the EACH charity. Picture: QD.

Shocking footage shows dad and baby son milliseconds from being struck by drunk driver

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver, Badrul Khan (inset), narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

One thousand wraps of Class A drugs, knives, imitation firearms and £20,000 in cash seized as more than 60 are arrested in huge police drugs operation

More than 60 people have been arrested and more than 1,000 wraps of Class A drugs, knives, imitation firearms and £20,000 cash has been seized in a major police operation to crackdown on drug dealing. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists