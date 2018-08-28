Wisbech store sells reusable shopping bags to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

Joe Cooper, assistant manager at QD Wisbech, with one of the Lucy Loveheart bags which is raising money for the EACH charity. Picture: QD. Archant

The Wisbech branch of discount retailer QD is raising money for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) by selling the charity’s Lucy Loveheart shopping bags.

The store, on Market Place, is aiming to add to the company’s fundraising total of more than £101,000 raised to date for EACH’s nook appeal by selling the reusable shopping bags which have been designed for EACH by internationally-renowned Norfolk artist Lucy Loveheart.

EACH, which cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and also supports their families, launched the nook appeal in November 2014.

Artist Lucy Loveheart trained for six years, first at Ipswich and Norwich schools of art and then at the Royal College of Art in London.

Her work has been used for publishing, fabrics, ceramics, cards, murals, advertising and catalogues. Her own paintings have also been sold in galleries.

Lucy has also created a series of children’s books, with over 16 titles that have sold worldwide.

The bags feature an ‘enchanted meadow’ design with rainbows, forget-me-nots, bluebells and butterflies. Proceeds from the sale of the bags go to EACH.

The Enchanted Meadow large shopper bags are available from QD, priced at 99p.

Visit www.each.org.uk for more information about the charity.