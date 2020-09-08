Advanced search

East Cambs Business Awards cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:46 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 08 September 2020

East Cambs Business Awards 2020 cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All of last year's winners are pictured. Picture: IAN CARTER

After intense deliberation, the difficult decision has been made to cancel this year’s East Cambridgeshire Enterprise Business Awards.

The events team at Archant, publishers of the Ely Standard, have been closely monitoring the growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, in case it became untenable to continue with the awards ceremony at Ely Cathedral on Friday December 4.

But with their primary responsibility being to maintain the health and wellbeing of the awards community - specifically sponsors, staff and event attendees - it was apparent that the event could not go ahead.

The 2019 ceremony saw proud business owners filling the marquee and enjoying bubbly, a three-course meal, and a range of entertainment - but none of this would be possible this year with the current social distancing measures in place.

Herts and Cambs group editor, Matt Adams, said the decision was “gutting”, but the best course of action to take.

“When we weighed up our awards versus the health and safety of our community unfortunately there was only one course of action to take.

“We all know how much the business community enjoys coming together to celebrate everything that is great about East Cambridgeshire, but as you are all aware, the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly and it is important that we take the advice of our Government authorities.

“While this was a gutting decision to have to make I am confident that we will be back in 2021 where our event will be bigger and better than ever before.”

Matt added: “The quality of the award entries this year was, as always, very impressive and would like to thank those who took the time to enter. We look forward to seeing those businesses taking part in our 2021 awards.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors who have supported us throughout the COVID-19 crisis, their comment to our awards has been un-wavering.”

If you are interested in sponsoring or supporting the 2021 Business Awards please contact events manager Joe Quinn on 01438 866023 or Joe.Quinn@archant.co.uk.

