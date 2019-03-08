Advanced search

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

PUBLISHED: 12:26 29 October 2019

Housing officer Amber Mason admitted drink driving when she appeared before magistrates in Peterborough. Image; ARCHANT

Archant

Housing officer Amber Mason is to make a special plea to magistrates to keep disqualification to a minimum after a conviction for drink driving.

The 21 year-old from March formerly worked at Fenland District Council but for the past year has been housing options officer at East Cambridgeshire District Council.

On October 24 she appeared before Peterborough magistrates and admitted that on September 29 she drove along Eastfield Road whilst over the drink driving limit.

The court heard the proportion of alcohol in her breath was 79 microgrammes in 100 millilitres -well above the legal limit of 50.

Mason admitted the charge but pleaded for an adjournment prior to sentencing.

The court will hear if there are "special reasons for not ordering an endorsement or disqualification".

Prior to determining the length of a ban, magistrates are entitled to consider any relevant mitigating circumstances pertinent to each case.

Mason, of Knights End Road, March, will be back in court to argue her case for leniency on January 2.

