Parents’ fundraising bid for hospitals that saved their 11-month-old son

Charlie Barwick

Published: 12:15 PM March 9, 2021   
As a result of Lincoln being premature and spending so long on life support at Great Ormond Street, he also developed positional plagiocephaly, which is a flattening of one side of the head.

The parents of 11-month-old Lincoln are thankful to have almost reached his birthday after a tough year for the family and are asking for the community’s help. - Credit: Family/Supplied

Parents of a baby want to raise as much they can to provide Easter eggs for the hospitals that saved their son’s life.   

Lincoln will be a year old on April 4 and after the toughest year of the March family’s lives, they want to thank the surgeons and hospitals.   

Parents Chelsey and Harley said: “We will forever be indebted to each and every one of the doctors and nurses that helped us through this journey.  

“We want to say thank-you in the best way we could do so.”  

With Lincoln’s first birthday falling on Easter Sunday the family decided to come up with a way of saying thank-you to the staff at both the hospitals.  

As a result of Lincoln being premature and spending so long on life support at Great Ormond Street, he also developed positional plagiocephaly, which is a flattening of one side of the head. - Credit: Family/Supplied

They also hope to put a smile on all of the children’s faces currently in those hospitals, particularly Great Ormond Street, who are struggling and going through a very difficult time.  

Anyone who knows them can donate directly to the family and those that still wish to donate can do so through the GoFundMe page they have set up.   

The family say they have been lucky to receive some local businesses’ support and their donations.  

That support has included donations from Prestige Pipelaying Ltd, Wrights Tools, Immedia-8, March Quality Meats, and Tesco in March.  

They would like the donations in by March 30 so they can go out and buy all the eggs.  

Lincoln was two months premature and born with half a heart.  

The family has had a tough time since the moment Lincoln was born due to his health condition – Truncus arteriosus.   

When having his 48-hour check-up doctors at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, discovered Lincoln had a heart murmur and took him for further examination.  

Lincoln’s first birthday falls on Easter Sunday this year, so the family decided to come up with a way of saying thank-you to the staff at both the hospitals.

Lincoln’s first birthday falls on Easter Sunday this year, so the family decided to come up with a way of saying thank-you to the staff at both the hospitals. - Credit: Family/Supplied

Three weeks later after assessment on Lincoln’s health, doctors referred him over to Great Ormond Street Hospital, London for an urgent 12-hour operation.  

The operation which saved Lincoln’s life, involved giving him donated valves and artificial parts.   

Lincoln will have follow up surgery until he is an adult.   

Chelsey and Harley said: “We are extremely grateful to all of the staff at both hospitals for making it possible for us to live a happy life together as a family after such a hard year for them.” 

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/lincolns-easter-eggs  

