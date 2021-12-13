Staff at Eastern Promise in March will be working this Christmas Day, providing free food to the homeless and emergency workers. - Credit: Eastern Promise

Staff at a fast-food takeaway in March have decided to open their doors on Christmas Day to feed the homeless and emergency workers.

Eastern Promise on 48 High Street will open up from 12pm until 2pm for individuals to pop in and receive some food from them completely free of charge.

The cost of the meals being provided will be sponsored by the staff members.

Food on the Christmas Day menu, all of which can be collected directly from the takeaway, includes: pizza slices, burgers, donner meat with chips and a drink.

Manager of Eastern Promise, Mohammed Ishfaq, said: “We’ve decided to open up for a couple of hours for the homeless who don’t have family to turn to on Christmas Day or even have a hot meal.

“We will also be providing free meals to all of our emergency services workers.

“If any NHS, police of fire officers are around they can pop in and we’ll be happy to serve them.

“The cost of the meals are going to be sponsored by myself and all of my staff.”

During previous years, Eastern Promise has been working with March foodbank, providing free meals to people who were struggling to keep up financially.

This year, staff decided they should do something on Christmas Day.

“We class ourselves as very lucky to have a roof over our heads and have hot food on the table every day,” said Mohammed.

“That homeless man you see on the street probably didn’t have the same opportunities that you had.

“That single mother who lived in the shelter didn’t have the same support system you had.”

He added: “We need to help them because we are blessed to not be in the same situation that they are in.

“We have the resources that they don't. We are in a position to help them so we will.”

Some of the staff from Eastern Promise with a selection of food that will be on offer at their takeaway on Christmas Day. - Credit: Eastern Promise

Mohammed and his staff at Eastern Promise hope that what they’re doing this year for the local community will help some individuals enjoy their Christmas that little bit more.

“If they’ve got nothing to look forward to on this special festive day, or will be struggling with difficulties on the street, we’d like them to know about the service we’re offering this year,” he said.

“Remember, we are here for you.”