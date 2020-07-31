Advanced search

Where to eat out for half price in March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington throughout August

PUBLISHED: 16:05 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:57 31 July 2020

Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative

Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington have signed up to the Government's 'Eat Out To Help Out' initiative

Archant

Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative - but is your favourite on the list?

The scheme runs from August 3-31 and will operate on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.

Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.

MARCH

• The Spice Bank: 56 High Street, PE15 9LD



Stotts Fish Restaurant: 44 High Street, PE15 9JR

The Exchange: Market Place, PE15 9JF

Subway: 9 High Street, PE15 9JA

The Acre: 9 Acre Road, PE15 9JD

Johanna’s: 1 Fenland Walk, PE15 8TW





The Barn Restaurant: 7 Station Road, PE15 8LB

Gurkha Spice: 2 Dartford Road, PE15 8AB

Purple Diamond: 31 Station Road, PE15 8LE

Cook family vintage tea room: Robingoodfellows Lane, PE15 8Hl



The Seven Stars: 75 The Avenue, PE15 9PS

KFC: Gipsy Lane, Wisbech Road, March, PE15 8EH



CHATTERIS



Pera Palace: 8 Market Hill, PE16 6BA

The Old Bakery Tea Room & Restaurant: 3 Market Hill, PE16 6BB

Cross Keys Hotel: 16 Market Hill, PE16 6BA

Spice Lounge: 52 High Street, PE16 6BH

Isla’s Emporium & Café: 58 High Street, PE16 6BH

Green Welly Café: 2a, Doddington Road, PE16 6UA





DODDINGTON

The Three Tuns: 8 New Street, PE15 0SP



WIMBLINGTON

Skylark Country Store & Garden Centre: Skylark Farm, Manea Road, PE15 0PE

The Anchor Inn: 12 The Anchor Inn, PE15 5BQ

