Where to eat out for half price in March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington throughout August

Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative Archant

Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative - but is your favourite on the list?

The scheme runs from August 3-31 and will operate on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.

Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.

MARCH

• The Spice Bank: 56 High Street, PE15 9LD

• Stotts Fish Restaurant: 44 High Street, PE15 9JR

• The Exchange: Market Place, PE15 9JF

• Subway: 9 High Street, PE15 9JA

• The Acre: 9 Acre Road, PE15 9JD

• Johanna’s: 1 Fenland Walk, PE15 8TW

• The Barn Restaurant: 7 Station Road, PE15 8LB

• Gurkha Spice: 2 Dartford Road, PE15 8AB

• Purple Diamond: 31 Station Road, PE15 8LE

• Cook family vintage tea room: Robingoodfellows Lane, PE15 8Hl

• The Seven Stars: 75 The Avenue, PE15 9PS

• KFC: Gipsy Lane, Wisbech Road, March, PE15 8EH

CHATTERIS

• Pera Palace: 8 Market Hill, PE16 6BA

• The Old Bakery Tea Room & Restaurant: 3 Market Hill, PE16 6BB

• Cross Keys Hotel: 16 Market Hill, PE16 6BA

• Spice Lounge: 52 High Street, PE16 6BH

• Isla’s Emporium & Café: 58 High Street, PE16 6BH

• Green Welly Café: 2a, Doddington Road, PE16 6UA

DODDINGTON

• The Three Tuns: 8 New Street, PE15 0SP

WIMBLINGTON

• Skylark Country Store & Garden Centre: Skylark Farm, Manea Road, PE15 0PE

• The Anchor Inn: 12 The Anchor Inn, PE15 5BQ