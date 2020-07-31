Where to eat out for half price in March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington throughout August
PUBLISHED: 16:05 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:57 31 July 2020
Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across March, Chatteris, Doddington and Wimblington have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative - but is your favourite on the list?
The scheme runs from August 3-31 and will operate on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.
Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).
The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.
MARCH
• The Spice Bank: 56 High Street, PE15 9LD
• Stotts Fish Restaurant: 44 High Street, PE15 9JR
• The Exchange: Market Place, PE15 9JF
• Subway: 9 High Street, PE15 9JA
• The Acre: 9 Acre Road, PE15 9JD
• Johanna’s: 1 Fenland Walk, PE15 8TW
• The Barn Restaurant: 7 Station Road, PE15 8LB
• Gurkha Spice: 2 Dartford Road, PE15 8AB
• Purple Diamond: 31 Station Road, PE15 8LE
• Cook family vintage tea room: Robingoodfellows Lane, PE15 8Hl
• The Seven Stars: 75 The Avenue, PE15 9PS
• KFC: Gipsy Lane, Wisbech Road, March, PE15 8EH
CHATTERIS
• Pera Palace: 8 Market Hill, PE16 6BA
• The Old Bakery Tea Room & Restaurant: 3 Market Hill, PE16 6BB
• Cross Keys Hotel: 16 Market Hill, PE16 6BA
• Spice Lounge: 52 High Street, PE16 6BH
• Isla’s Emporium & Café: 58 High Street, PE16 6BH
• Green Welly Café: 2a, Doddington Road, PE16 6UA
DODDINGTON
• The Three Tuns: 8 New Street, PE15 0SP
WIMBLINGTON
• Skylark Country Store & Garden Centre: Skylark Farm, Manea Road, PE15 0PE
• The Anchor Inn: 12 The Anchor Inn, PE15 5BQ
