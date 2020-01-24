Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 26 January 2020

Eco Cleanse (NE) Ltd of 31 Kirkstone Avenue, Sunderland, England SR5 1NH is applying for a licence to use Coopers Transport Services Ltd, Middlegate, Terrington St John, Wisbech, PE14 7RP As an operating centre for 3 goods vehicle and 3 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

