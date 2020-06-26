Advanced search

Former Chatteris man found with Class A drugs worth £87,000 and £90,000 in cash after police raid

PUBLISHED: 16:31 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 26 June 2020

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: POLICE

A former Chatteris man was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash.

Eddie Ransome, 28, who now lives in Back Lane, Holywell was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order after

Jodi Dawkin, 23, of Back Lane, Holywell was also charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and concealing criminal property.

The charges come after officers from the St Ives neighbourhood team entered a property in Back Lane, in Holywell, yesterday morning (Thursday June 25).

Ransome and Dawkin appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday June 26) and were remanded to reappear at Cambridge Crown Court on July 24.

Detective Sergeant Michael Basford said: “Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

“To keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicions.”

Unusual activity could include people coming and going from an address and at odd times of the day and night, strange smells, windows covered up or curtains closed and cars pulling up near to a house for a short period of time.

If you have noticed any of this type of activity and suspect drug dealing at a house or in your area, please report to us online or call us on 101. You don’t have to tell us your name, just what you have seen. Your information could be vital.

