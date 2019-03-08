Coffee mornings at Eddie's in March aim to 'bring the people of Fenland together for friendship and chat'

Coffee mornings at Eddie's in March aim to 'bring the people of Fenland together for friendship and chat': From left to right: Margaret Oatey (long term Eddie's supporter); Ann Cross (befriender); Nicky Moody; Leonard Sharman; Pat Brushett (befriender) and Jenny Clarke. Archant

A new coffee morning series is launching in March with aim of bringing "the people of Fenland together for friendship and chat".

Eddie's new drop in coffee morning series begins on July 18 at Artworks, 88 High Street, March, PE15 9LB.

The coffee morning is open to people with additional needs, their families, as well as people who may be interested in volunteering with Eddie's as befrienders.

Margaret Oatey, of Eddie's, said: "We want to help bring the lovely people of Fenland together for friendship and chat in a very informal way.

"It's a drop in coffee morning so there is no set time to arrive and leave - we open at 10am and shut at 12pm.

"In addition, if you think you might like to become a befriender to someone with a learning disability, Vicky would love you to call in for more information."

The coffee mornings are between 10am and 12pm on July 18, September 19, October 17, November 21 and December 19.

Call 01223 883142 for more information or email: vicky.baddeley@eddies