Learning disability charity deliver over 950 virtual lessons over Zoom in lockdown

Learning disability charity The Edmund Trust and Eddie’s have delivered over 950 educational sessions through Zoom in lockdown. Picture: Eddies Archant

A learning disability charity has delivered more than 950 virtual educational sessions in just 20 weeks for those in need across Cambridgeshire.

The Edmund Trust and Eddie’s are delivering free, online, educational and fun sessions to people with a learning disability.

With seven sessions a day, seven days a week, the charity have been able to build structure and routine to over 100 people county-wide.

Overnight the charity created ‘Eddies TV’, an online platform that has allowed people to access live sessions with their peers.

Alongside this, Eddie’s have been educating the people they support to understand the rules of lockdown, giving preparation for attendees to start wearing masks when going out and keeping at a safe distance.

The comprehensive programme also consists of sessions such as, craft and fitness activities, Makaton skills workshops, game shows, karaoke nights and interactive bingo.

Many have described the sessions as a vital lifeline during this challenging time, through a recent survey, the charity were able to gain some valuable feedback.

One person said: “We have used the project with our daughter from the start of the lockdown period and have really valued its structure and timetabling, mixture of sessions that she can attend on her own and with carer support.

“We cannot fault the care, quality and professionalism of the presenters.

“During the lockdown period it has been really encouraging to see our daughter’s Makaton, social, communication and cooking skills develop.

“Seeing others including her existing friends and making new ones has really helped her mental health and resilience to cope with lockdown.”

The project was thought up and put together by Mark Briggs, Eddie’s service manager and Marika Newman, recruitment and marketing manager.

Mark said: “These sessions have been really special to the people we support and to the wider community, they have given people a platform to see each other and interact together where they otherwise would not have been able to.

“We have used the opportunity to help participants of our sessions understand what this time of change means and reassure people who may be feeling anxious”.

Going forward, as the world starts to reopen, the sessions are still readily available to people and continue play a huge part in the structure of people’s week.

The charity is collaborating with others to ensure these essential sessions are able to continue. They are actively looking for sponsorship or grant funding.

Online sessions are being delivered using Zoom and they are free and fully inclusive to all.

To take part in any of the activities, participants will need either, a phone, tablet or laptop with the internet.

For more information, visit: www.edmundtrust.org.uk/www.eddies.org.uk