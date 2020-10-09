It is Journalism Matters week - and here’s why I believe the Cambs Times continues to have such a vital role to play in our community

Editor John Elworthy 'Our ability to challenge, to inform, to entertain and to soak up a week?s worth of news and roll it out in a readable and trusted weekly newspaper has never been more sorely tested.'

This week has been chosen by our industry to emphasis our belief that Journalism Matters.

It is an annual reminder to you, our readers, of the importance of what we do and to focus on the reasons why local journalism must remain at the heart of our communities.

The Cambs Times has enjoyed a long and proud history but that alone is not sufficient reason for it to continue.

It survives, and today is thriving, against enormous pressures, some technological, some because of shifting patterns of news gathering and news dissemination and of late because of the near catastrophic impact on our industry – and many others – brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Our ability to challenge, to inform, to entertain and to soak up a week’s worth of news and roll it out in a readable and trusted weekly newspaper has never been more sorely tested.

But throughout we have continued to focus on what we believe is important.

We have brought you stories of heroic achievements of individuals and groups throughout the lockdown.

We have written about the resilience of the hospitality industry as it strives to restore a semblance of normality to both its ability to trade and to remain solvent.

We joined our readers many years ago and set the tone for a campaign to restore Estover playing fields as a vibrant community and sporting hub. It is now complete and being enjoyed.

And across multiple pages and over many years, we put the spotlight on the difficulties in building the Kings Dyke crossing at Whittlesey. It was a joy this year to be there at the start of construction and look forward to reporting on progress as the scheme takes shape.

We keep a watching eye on decisions taken by all levels of local government and with March served by a town, district, and county council (not to mention the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority) that is no mean feat.

But we also brought you heart-warming stories of people of all ages and backgrounds who simply want to help their fellow citizens. And support them we do in abundance.

As Editor I stand proud of what we have done and proud of the small team that support me as we strive to bring you fair, sustaining, reliable and correct reporting.

It is, we acknowledge, a precarious path we tread in this fast changing technologically driven world.

But whatever format our news comes to you, we believe our journalism matters and we feel confident you believe that too.