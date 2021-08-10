News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Oxbridge awaits Sir Harry Smith students on A Level results day

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:07 PM August 10, 2021   
Sir Harry Smith Whittlesey A Level results 2021

Two students from Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey have secured places at Oxford and Cambridge universities on A Level results day. Pictured, ex-student Sam Missin (centre) who won a place at St Mary's University in London last year. - Credit: RWT Photography

Two students from Sir Harry Smith Community College have confirmed their places at Oxford and Cambridge universities after receiving their A Level results. 

Olivia Townsend cemented her spot at Cambridge, where she will read history, while another sixth form student will study philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford. 

The Whittlesey school has also seen other students achieve a place at Russell Group universities, too. 

Tim Smith, head of sixth form, said: “I would like to congratulate our students on the results that they have achieved this year, given the unique situation for students that were due to take exams this summer.   

“We continue to see success with a number of students continuing to access Russell Group universities to study a wide range of courses, including business, finance, economics, natural sciences and psychology.” 

Mr Smith added: “I would also like to thank all of our staff for their continued and unwavering hard work and commitment during these challenging times.” 

