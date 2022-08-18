This year was the first year since 2019 that students in Cambridgeshire sat traditional hall exams. The schools in the area are marking 'fantastic' results for the class of 2022. - Credit: Wisbech Grammar School / CWA

Students across Cambridgeshire received their A-level results and are marking what has been a ‘fantastic’ year for all involved.

This year was the first year since 2019 that students could sit traditional hall exams due to cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And the students have been praised for their hard work.

At the College of West Anglia (CWA), 65% of A-level students achieved grades A*-C with an overall pass rate of 98%.

This is the fifth year CWA has achieved an overall pass rate above 97%.

CWA principal, David Pomfret, said: “To achieve a pass rate of 98% is a testament to the hard-work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff.

“We couldn’t be prouder of all that our students have achieved.”

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris had 71% of its Year 13 students applying to university this year, with more than half of these to a Russell Group university, including Bath University, Warwick University, Newcastle University, and Sheffield University.

Students are going on to study a wide and varied range of subjects including Law, Zoology, Maths, Neuroscience, Business, and Aerospace Engineering.

Those students who have chosen a non-university role have applied to industries including the Royal Air Force, finance apprenticeships, teaching assistants and travel and tourism.

Principal Jane Horn said: “I am delighted that everyone at the college demonstrated such determination to succeed even when things were difficult.

“I wish our students well as they move into their next phase of education, training, or employment.”

At Neale-Wade Academy in March, students excelled in gaining better overall results than in 2019 across every grade category.

Head of Sixth Form, Dr Carole Spibey, said: “This continues the upward trend in achievement of our students here over the last five years.”

Students at Wisbech Grammar School surpassed expectations of them this year, recording an outstanding set of results that headmaster Barney Rimmer was delighted to hear about.

“I’m delighted that the vast majority of pupils have achieved their first-choice university," he said.

“We’ll be following their futures with great interest and look forward to welcoming them back in the future to share their stories.”