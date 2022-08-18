News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Education

Students in Cambridgeshire receive ‘fantastic’ A-level results

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:54 PM August 18, 2022
Updated: 4:57 PM August 18, 2022
This year was the first year since 2019 that students in Cambridgeshire sat traditional hall exams.

This year was the first year since 2019 that students in Cambridgeshire sat traditional hall exams. The schools in the area are marking 'fantastic' results for the class of 2022. - Credit: Wisbech Grammar School / CWA

Students across Cambridgeshire received their A-level results and are marking what has been a ‘fantastic’ year for all involved. 

This year was the first year since 2019 that students could sit traditional hall exams due to cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

And the students have been praised for their hard work. 

At the College of West Anglia (CWA), 65% of A-level students achieved grades A*-C with an overall pass rate of 98%.  

This is the fifth year CWA has achieved an overall pass rate above 97%. 

CWA principal, David Pomfret, said: “To achieve a pass rate of 98% is a testament to the hard-work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff. 

“We couldn’t be prouder of all that our students have achieved.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn
  2. 2 Florida Ice Effect phenomenon could put drivers at risk
  3. 3 Head of sixth form at Sir Harry Smith ‘incredibly proud’ of students' A-level results
  1. 4 Cyclists call bicycle plates and insurance 'unenforceable and unworkable'
  2. 5 Recap: Tree on the tracks disrupts London, Stansted and Cambridge trains
  3. 6 Ramsey fire-fighters refill Horse Pond with water to save fish
  4. 7 Obsessive stalker jailed for posting explicit photographs of his former partner
  5. 8 Police 'increasingly concerned' for man missing since early hours yesterday
  6. 9 Charity needs over 200 more volunteer vaccinators across Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Cambridgeshire students set to receive their A-level exam results

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris had 71% of its Year 13 students applying to university this year, with more than half of these to a Russell Group university, including Bath University, Warwick University, Newcastle University, and Sheffield University. 

Students are going on to study a wide and varied range of subjects including Law, Zoology, Maths, Neuroscience, Business, and Aerospace Engineering. 

Those students who have chosen a non-university role have applied to industries including the Royal Air Force, finance apprenticeships, teaching assistants and travel and tourism. 

Principal Jane Horn said: “I am delighted that everyone at the college demonstrated such determination to succeed even when things were difficult. 

“I wish our students well as they move into their next phase of education, training, or employment.” 

At Neale-Wade Academy in March, students excelled in gaining better overall results than in 2019 across every grade category. 

Head of Sixth Form, Dr Carole Spibey, said: “This continues the upward trend in achievement of our students here over the last five years.” 

Students at Wisbech Grammar School surpassed expectations of them this year, recording an outstanding set of results that headmaster Barney Rimmer was delighted to hear about. 

“I’m delighted that the vast majority of pupils have achieved their first-choice university," he said.

“We’ll be following their futures with great interest and look forward to welcoming them back in the future to share their stories.” 

Cambridgeshire A Level results
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

A1 and A47 junction at Wansford

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man, 28, dies after truck and lorries crash on A47

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
B&M expanding its March store

Discount store expanding making it ‘bigger and better for customers’

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 75, from Waterbeach, has been found not guilty of causing the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Driver cleared by reason of insanity over death of Louis Thorold

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Buttriss of Stainless Metalcraft Chatteris

Salesman Stephen who 'has a smile every day' marks 45 years at firm

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon