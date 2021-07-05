Fines are back if you skip school for term time family holidays
- Credit: Cambridge Labour Party
Fines have been re-introduced by Cambridgeshire County Council for unauthorised absences including pupils skipping school for family holidays in term time.
And parents and carers were also warned that any children arriving at school once the attendance register is closed will be deemed as absent.
Education director Jonathan Lewis said it was important for everyone not to be late for registration.
“Missing 10 minutes a day over the year equates to 6.3 days education being lost,” he said.
His get-tough message comes in the wake of a moratorium on fines during the Covid-19 pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
Now schools have been re-opened, Mr Lewis said the Government has made it clear that all pupils should be going to school regularly.
“Regular school attendance is very important in giving your child the best possible start in life,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
- 2 Motor cyclist injured after slipping on oil spill
- 3 MP wants to keep rail bridge off list of UK's ‘most bashed’
- 4 'Radical overhaul' promised for council owned property company
- 5 Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner
- 6 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
- 7 Council to use £771,000 grant to buy a bank and turn it into a museum
- 8 Slade to headline WisBEACH Rock Festival
- 9 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
- 10 £250,000 of cannabis plants seized
“Children who miss school frequently can fall behind with their work and not perform as well in exams.
He said any application for leave can only be granted by the headteacher – and only in exceptional circumstances.
“Any parent who believes their circumstances are exceptional should discuss it with their child’s school first before making travel arrangements or allowing their child to be absent from school,” said Mr Lewis.
He warned that irregular school attendance, unauthorised term-time leave and late arrival at school, can attract a variety of enforcement actions - including the Penalty Notice fines and prosecution.
Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee said: “The vast majority of parents support their child’s full attendance at school.
“They recognise the significant impact this can have on their child’s education and their life chances.
“Unfortunately, there are a few who do not recognise this.”
Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and the University said: “Term time holidays and late arrival at school are not acceptable.
“It is unfair on the child and their teachers, disrupts the child’s education and can ultimately be harmful to the child’s progress.
“Now that schools are fully open again there is no excuse for irregular or incomplete attendance in the classroom.”