Published: 11:45 AM September 3, 2021

Clarence House Day Nursery in Chatteris has been rated as 'good' by Ofsted after it was told it 'required improvement' by inspectors. - Credit: Ian Carter

A nursery which required improvement two years ago has now been rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Inspector Carly Mooney rated Clarence House in Chatteris as ‘good’ across areas such as the quality of education, behaviour and leadership in Ofsted’s latest report.

The inspector observed the quality of teaching and assessed the impact this has on children's learning, and spoke to parents to gain their thoughts.

Ms Mooney found that “children engage in fun activities” and “have good opportunities to explore, experiment and use their senses as they play and learn”.

Her report stated “children have developed close relationships with staff and babies readily welcome comfort and assurance from trusted adults.

Ms Mooney said that by showing perseverance and good listening skills, “children are well prepared for starting school”.

The inspection at Clarence House was the first since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March last year.

Having taken the impact of Covid-19 on the nursery into account, Ms Mooney found that children receive “meaningful praise for their achievements” and that there is an “effective system of constant risk assessment” for children’s safety.

Compared to the previous inspection in 2019, the report highlighted the partnership between staff and parents has greatly improved.

“Parents receive constant communication about their children's learning and development,” the report stated.

Ms Mooney did find that staff “do not consistently find out about children's interests and achievements in these settings”, but added it works closely with schools to support the next stage in the children’s learning.

The report found: “Staff are valued and encouraged to discuss any worries they may have as a team and give praise to their colleagues in the 'positivity pot'.”

Ms Mooney advised Clarence House can improve if they strengthen partnerships with other early years settings, improving information sharing and developing a shared approach to supporting children’s learning and care.

But she said that safeguarding measures are effective and that staff “demonstrate secure knowledge of the nursery's safeguarding procedures”.

Ms Mooney said: “Staff know how to report concerns about other adults involved in the care of the children.

“Recruitment of staff is robust and there are procedures in place to check the ongoing suitability of staff.”