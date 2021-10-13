College drives to deliver free English lessons to prospective students
The College of West Anglia (CWA) will be driving out to local employers in the Fenland area delivering free English lessons to prospective students who are speakers of other langauges (ESOL).
The project is the first of its kind in the area to deliver free lessons to employees within a workplace setting, helping them improve their English language skills.
It’s been funded through CWA’s partnership with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).
David Pomfret, CWA chief executive and principal said: “We are delighted to offer fully-funded ESOL courses to employers and employees within the Fenland area.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for employees to upskill within a workplace setting and improve their language learning within the wider community.”
The ESOL van will travel to employers in the area, equipped with new Chromebooks to aid the delivery of ESOL lessons in the workplace.
