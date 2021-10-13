Published: 3:00 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 3:01 PM October 13, 2021

The College of West Anglia (CWA) will be taking language learning on the road, delivering free English lessons to prospective students. Pictured are ESOL students with ESOL lecturer, Anna Hodkinson (second left) - Credit: The College of West Anglia

The College of West Anglia (CWA) will be driving out to local employers in the Fenland area delivering free English lessons to prospective students who are speakers of other langauges (ESOL).

The project is the first of its kind in the area to deliver free lessons to employees within a workplace setting, helping them improve their English language skills.

It’s been funded through CWA’s partnership with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

David Pomfret, CWA chief executive and principal said: “We are delighted to offer fully-funded ESOL courses to employers and employees within the Fenland area.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for employees to upskill within a workplace setting and improve their language learning within the wider community.”

The ESOL van will travel to employers in the area, equipped with new Chromebooks to aid the delivery of ESOL lessons in the workplace.