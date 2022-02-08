West Suffolk College will help manage a new £3.16m training school at Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris. Inset: Students from Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey taking part in the firm's 'build a bridge' initiative. - Credit: Stainless Metalcraft

One of the country’s leading apprenticeship providers will help manage a new £3.16m training centre in Chatteris.

West Suffolk College (WSC) have partnered with Stainless Metalcraft to manage the North Cambridgeshire Training Centre for apprentices in Cambridgeshire.

WSC, who support around 13,000 students across East Anglia, will be responsible for managing the site for at least five years.

Martin Lawrence, commercial director at Metalcraft, said: “The centre is designed to fill a gap in the vocational training offer in the North Cambridgeshire Fens, creating opportunities to up-skill local people.

“We received a number of high-quality responses, but WSC’s application stood out due to their extensive experience delivering a range of post-16 training programmes.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the team to bring our vision for the centre to life.”

WSC will help provide technical, virtual and hands-on training for between 80 and 130 students a year at the North Cambridgeshire Training Centre.

Courses will range from introductory to higher level apprenticeships.

Those courses on offer will be decided by demand from local businesses, including a focus on future skills training such as robotics, automation and composite materials manufacturing.

Laraine Moody, vice-principal at WSC, said: “We’re excited by the potential offered by this new apprenticeship centre and looking forward to developing relationships with local employers to deliver the skills required.”

The training centre at the Honeysome Road site is funded by a £3.16m grant from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Local Growth Fund received two years ago.

Stainless Metalcraft has worked with several local organisations to bring the plans to fruition, including The Active Learning Trust, Cambs Skills and the University of Cambridge.

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “The appointment of WSC as operator is a landmark for the project.

“The vocational training school will provide a fantastic, state-of-the-art facility for local people to secure sustainable, rewarding employment.”

Nitin Patel, of the Combined Authority business board who provided the funding, added: “Ensuring local employers have a robust pipeline of talent will be another step towards a sustainable recovery from Covid-19.”

The training centre is due to be completed by spring this year.