Published: 11:03 AM August 10, 2021

Plenty of reasons for celebrations at Cromwell Community College Chatteris as A level results are announced - Credit: Cromwell

A-level students from Cromwell Community College, Chatteris, will be heading off to university, their results having secured for many of them the places they sought.

Headteacher Jane Horn said: “The fantastic set of results are testament to our excellent teaching staff.

“They go above and beyond for our students day in and day out.

Plenty of reasons for celebrations at Cromwell Community College Chatteris as A level results are announced - Credit: Cromwell

“Their effort, work ethic, sense of humour, and attitude has been inspiring.”

The college, which is part of The Active Learning Trust, has seen many of its students’ secure places at university,

You may also want to watch:

Many others have others have secured apprenticeships and employment opportunities locally.

Three quarters of Year 13s applied to university, with half of these applications to study at Russell Group universities including Durham University, University of Sheffield and the University of Nottingham.

Plenty of reasons for celebrations at Cromwell Community College Chatteris as A level results are announced - Credit: Cromwell College

Cromwell Community College students attending university will be studying a range of subject.

These included pharmacy, astrophysics, archaeology, fine art, biomedicine and law.

One student is also applying to study in the USA following a gap year.

Ms Horn said: “Those not going to university are pursuing exciting careers such as the RAF and the police apprenticeship scheme.

Plenty of reasons for celebrations at Cromwell Community College Chatteris as A level results are announced - Credit: Cromwell College

“Others have secured local employment at ALS Chatteris, and engineering apprenticeships at Stainless Metalcraft.”

She said: “All of us here at Cromwell Community College are so proud of our students for the incredible commitment, enthusiasm and dedication they’ve shown over the last few years.

“We wish them all well for their futures, whichever route they choose to follow.

Due to Covid-19, examinations were cancelled this year and students have been awarded grades based on an assessment by their teachers.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Secondary Heads Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of the resilience and care shown within Cambridgeshire schools over the last academic year and wish all students the best of luck with their results and their future educational or career choices.

“Students taking GCSE, AS and A-levels regulated by Ofqual will this year be awarded grades based on an assessment by their teachers.

Earlier this year the Government confirmed no performance data for schools will be published, as in 2020, because of the exceptional circumstances under which grades have been awarded.

“As the results are not comparable to previous years, Cambridgeshire secondary schools and colleges will not be able to publish school level performance data.

“They will focus again on celebrating the successes of students whose hard work and dedication resulted in them securing a great outcome, given the challenges of the last year.”



