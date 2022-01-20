Jane Horn (inset), headteacher at Cromwell Community College, has hailed the work done by Morgan Sindall Construction which has completed a £14.6m development project at the school. - Credit: Mike Norman/Maxim Photo/Archive

A £14.6m transformation project at a school in Chatteris, making it the first all-through school in Cambridgeshire, has been completed.

The two-year expansion and refurbishment development at Cromwell Community College, by Morgan Sindall Construction, has taken place over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cromwell is the first school in Cambridgeshire to provide all-through education from four to 18-years-old.

Some of the work includes a new pre-school for up to 210 children, new arts facilities, reception area and an all-weather sports pitch.

A £14.6m expansion project at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris, which includes a pre-school, has been completed. - Credit: Mike Norman/Maxim Photo

Jane Horn, headteacher at Cromwell Community College, said: “The close working relationships developed with those at Morgan Sindall Construction undoubtedly was a key factor in the success of the project.”

Jamie Shearman, Cambridge office area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, added: “It is great to see young people, teachers and staff moving into their new space and reaping the rewards of this upgraded college.”

Reception pupils completed their first academic year last summer as the college aims to meet an increasing demand for more school places.