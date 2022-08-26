Students at Cromwell Community College, Neale-Wade Academy and Sir Harry Smith Community College were praised for their resilience as they collected their GCSE results. - Credit: Cromwell Community College/Sir Harry Smith Community College

Students across Fenland have been recognised for their resilience through the Covid-19 pandemic after finding out their GCSE results.

Over 70 pupils from Cromwell Community College in Chatteris will join the school’s sixth form in September, having battled the challenges that Covid has brought since 2020.

“We are delighted to celebrate another year of GCSE results at Cromwell where the majority of students will be progressing onto their first choice of Post 16 provision,” Jane Horn, executive headteacher, said.

“This is due to the hard work of the staff and families, who despite unprecedented levels of absence this year from Covid-19, have endeavoured to ensure the best possible outcomes for all.

Ms Horn added: “There are too many individuals to mention that have been successful, many of our pupils worked hard to overcome adversity during the past two years and will rightly be celebrating.”

Neale-Wade Academy in March also had plenty to cheer after securing their GCSEs on August 25.

Over 70 students will move into the school’s sixth form next month, and principal Graham Horn felt humbled by the support he has witnessed.

“My thanks go to the whole community for the support they have given to students and the school during these difficult times,” said Mr Horn.

“Families have faced many difficulties, but I have been humbled by the capacity to support one another and the attitudes that students have shown.

“Students have impressed with their attitude, resilience, and determination and we are delighted that so many have been able to make the grade to move onto the next step in their career.”

There were also congratulations in order at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey, where many received results for both GCSEs and OCR Nationals.

A large number of students will also be returning to sixth form in September.

Dawn White, principal at Sir Harry Smith, said students have faced many hurdles since the pandemic began.

“The resilience that they have shown under such conditions is remarkable,” said Ms White.

“They have continually demonstrated positive attitudes towards their learning along with a willingness to achieve their absolute best and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”