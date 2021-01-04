Published: 2:44 PM January 4, 2021

Primary schools across Fenland will either fully or partially reopen following the Christmas holidays, despite pressure from trade unions calling for its members that they don't attend schools due to safety concerns. - Credit: Getty Images/Joe Giddens/PA Images/File

Primary schools across Fenland have begun to reopen their doors for the first time this year, amid pressure from trade unions to keep them closed.

Several schools have taken contrasting stances on how their spring term will begin, with some planning to fully reopen for all children from tomorrow (Tuesday, January 5), while others will only welcome vulnerable pupils or children of critical workers.

Today, Cambridgeshire County Council issued advice to schools after trade unions recommended members not to attend due to safety concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after the council reiterated the phased return of secondary school pupils prior to a full return from January 18.

Here are some of the schools in Wisbech, March and surrounding areas that are opening fully or partially to pupils and staff:

Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy: remote learning for all classes from January 5. School will be open for vulnerable and key worker children between pre-school and year six from January 5

remote learning for all classes from January 5. School will be open for vulnerable and key worker children between pre-school and year six from January 5 West Walton Community Primary School, Walpole Highway Community Primary School, Tilney St Lawrence Community Primary School and Terrington St John Primary School: schools to be open only for vulnerable or key worker children from January 5 due to staff shortage

schools to be open only for vulnerable or key worker children from January 5 due to staff shortage Townley School and Pre-School, Christchurch: Believed to not be fully reopening on advice of education unions

Believed to not be fully reopening on advice of education unions All Saints Inter-Church Academy, March: Due to fully reopen to all children including pre-school from January 5

Due to fully reopen to all children including pre-school from January 5 Westwood Primary School, March: Due to fully reopen to all children from January 5

Due to fully reopen to all children from January 5 Cavalry Primary School, March: Due to fully reopen school and nursery to all pupils from January 5

Due to fully reopen school and nursery to all pupils from January 5 Burrowmoor Primary School, March: School open for children from reception to year five. Year six ‘bubble’ fully closed from January 5 until further notice. Remote learning for nursery and year six pupils to begin from today. Vulnerable or key worker children in nursery and year six can attend from January 6 once application has been made

School open for children from reception to year five. Year six ‘bubble’ fully closed from January 5 until further notice. Remote learning for nursery and year six pupils to begin from today. Vulnerable or key worker children in nursery and year six can attend from January 6 once application has been made Glebelands Primary Academy, Chatteris: Due to fully reopen to all children from January 5

Due to fully reopen to all children from January 5 Lionel Walden Primary School, Doddington: Open to children from January 4

Open to children from January 4 Thomas Eaton Primary Academy, Wimblington: Will fully reopen to all children from January 5

Will fully reopen to all children from January 5 Manea Community Primary School: Due to fully reopen to all children from January 5

Due to fully reopen to all children from January 5 Benwick Primary School: Due to fully reopen to all children from January 5

Due to fully reopen to all children from January 5 Coates Primary School: Due to fully reopen to all children from January 5

Due to fully reopen to all children from January 5 Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech: Open for vulnerable and key worker children on January 5; year 11 and 13 pupils to return on January 11; all other year groups to return on January 18

Open for vulnerable and key worker children on January 5; year 11 and 13 pupils to return on January 11; all other year groups to return on January 18 Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey: Open for vulnerable and key worker children on January 5; year 11 and 13 pupils to return on January 11; all other year groups to return on January 18. Remote learning for all pupils to begin from January 5



