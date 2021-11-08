A first for schools after signing up to Tractor Boys partnership
- Credit: Athene Communications
Two schools have been chosen to help sixth form students progress with their future careers as part of a new partnership with Ipswich Town FC.
Cromwell Community College in Chatteris and Neale-Wade Academy in March have become the first schools in Cambridgeshire to help the club's community trust launch the ‘ITFC ALT’ partnership.
Students will represent both Ipswich Town and their school as they play against other development teams, including Premier League club Crystal Palace, as part of ITFC ALT (Active Learning Trust).
Graham Horn, principal of Neale-Wade Academy, said: “The opportunity will enhance our young people’s personal development, as well as help them gain a long-lasting passion for sport.”
Students can play alongside their A-Level and vocational studies, in line with a timetable designed to help them develop academically and in football.
Jane Horn, executive headteacher at Cromwell, added: “We look forward to seeing how the partnership will progress and the further benefits it will provide to our students and wider community.”
The ITFC ALT partnership will start in September 2022.
