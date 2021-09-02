Published: 3:38 PM September 2, 2021

(L) Assistant headteacher at Marshland High School, Claire Whitehouse, who volunteered in Nepal. (M) Pupils at Marshland High School linking with their partner school, Navajeewan Education Academy (R). - Credit: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Students have been learning about different cultures through a project that is designed to link schools on different continents.

Pupils at Marshland High School are part of the Connecting Classrooms project and are working with a partner school in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Marshland is linked with teachers and pupils at the Navajeewan Educational Academy.

A range of projects have been created for them on the theme of food sustainability.

Assistant headteacher, Claire Whitehouse, is the international representative for the project and is no stranger to Nepal.

You may also want to watch:

When Claire completed university, she started work in the country as a volunteer teacher.

“Having the chance to immerse myself in Nepalese life and culture showed me not only what an amazing country it is, but also what kind, generous and supportive people live there.

“It’s so important students get the opportunity to be inquisitive and learn about different places and cultures.

All schools within the West Norfolk Academies Trust are taking part in the programme which is designed to explore the wider world.

It links teachers and pupils from different continents.

Students at Marshland were asked to discuss foods typical to the UK and had to decide on one recipe per form to send to Nepal.

Navajeewan asked its students to share recipes of Nepalese food which were then sent across to Marshland and discussed in assemblies.

Claire said: “We aim to develop knowledge of where our food comes from, explain the impact of food production on the environment and make informed choices on the food we eat.

“It’s important to have an understanding of cultural differences in sustainable food production and to be respectful of those cultures.”

Before the holidays, year seven Marshland students were asked to consider applying to be international ambassadors for the school.

Those interested had a formal meeting with their Nepalese counterparts sharing presentations on school life, culture and agriculture.

“They found that both countries were very similar in the casual clothing they wear, daily routines, hobbies and sports they enjoy,” said Claire.

The programme is part of the trust-wide Connecting Classrooms project led by Karen Williams.