News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Education

Rise in ‘good pass’ rates in GCSE English and maths in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 10:39 AM January 26, 2021   
Homeschooling stock image

Cambridgeshire students achieving a “good pass” in both GCSE English and maths, between a grade five and grade nine, was 51.2 per cent in 2020 – up from 47.7 per cent the year before, and 46.1 in 2018. (Stock image) - Credit: Markus Trier from Pixabay

The number of Cambridgeshire students achieving a “good pass” in both GCSE English and maths rose to over 50 per cent last year, according to Cambridgeshire County Council.

But a council report for its children and young people committee said that owing to the disruption of the pandemic and the changes to the way grades were allocated “extreme caution should be used when comparing this year’s outcomes with those of previous years”.

The report said that following the “widespread anomalies and injustices” in the outcomes produced by the initial pandemic grading system, the government “U-turn” led to students receiving either centre assessed grades or algorithm-based grades, which was higher.

Even so, the report said that under the system used last year Cambridgeshire students outperformed the national average.

The number of Cambridgeshire students achieving a “good pass” in both GCSE English and maths, between a grade five and grade nine, was 51.2 per cent in 2020 – up from 47.7 per cent the year before, and 46.1 in 2018. The 51.2 per cent in Cambridgeshire compares with 49.9 per cent of pupils nationally at state funded schools including academies.

You may also want to watch:

At district level South Cambridgeshire had the highest percentage of pupils awarded a good pass in both GCSE English and maths in the county, with 63.3 per cent, whereas Fenland had the lowest in the county, with 36.1 per cent.

Most Read

  1. 1 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
  2. 2 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
  3. 3 161-mile trip from Yorkshire to Fen village ends in Covid breach fine
  1. 4 Stolen American-style fridge was lifted over 10ft security fence
  2. 5 MP wants an end to floods misery in the Fens
  3. 6 Dad has 'much more energy to run around' with son after losing four stone
  4. 7 First large-scale Cambs Covid-19 vaccination centres open this week
  5. 8 Crash boy's mum says he's 'badly shaken but OK'
  6. 9 All staff and residents at Chatteris care home now vaccinated against Covid
  7. 10 Chief executive takes 'personal oversight' of inquiry into deputy leader's farm tenancy
Cambridgeshire County Council
Education

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Exclusive

Rapist on bail performed magic tricks for police and security guard

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Care home 'requires improvement' after unannounced visit

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

TV | Exclusive

Former Top Gear star Rory Reid spotted filming with Lamborghini

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Public Health England | Updated

'Amazing team work' at hospital's vaccination clinic

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus