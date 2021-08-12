News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Education

Principal praises students for overcoming the Covid test

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:18 PM August 12, 2021    Updated: 12:26 PM August 12, 2021
Neale-Wade principal Graham Horn praised students on GCSE results day 2021

Neale-Wade Academy principal Graham Horn praised students for overcoming challenges as they received their GCSE results. - Credit: Active Learning Trust/Facebook/Neale Wade Academy

The head of Neale-Wade Academy praised students to “well and truly overcome the challenges” after they secured impressive GCSE results. 

As many as 125 grades at grade nine and distinction* across all subjects were achieved by students at the March school today (Thursday). 

Principal Graham Horn said: “There can be no doubt that it has been another difficult year, but the students and staff at Neale-Wade Academy have well and truly overcome the challenges.” 

Standout successes include Laura Hardy, who achieved five grade nines, two grade eights, two grade sevens and two grades at distinction*. 

Archie Carman was awarded grade nine in four subjects, two grade eights, two grade sevens and distinction* in two subjects. 

You may also want to watch:

Jack Day achieved three grade nines, one grade eight, two grade sevens, two grades at distinction* and one at distinction. 

Neale-Wade principal Graham Horn praised students on GCSE results day 2021

Graham Horn, principal at Neale-Wade Academy, has praised students for battling the challenges after they received their GCSE results. - Credit: Active Learning Trust

Gabriel Gritsenko also impressed with two grade nines, three grade eights, two grade sevens, one grade six and a level two distinction. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans
  2. 2 16 and 17-year-olds can ‘grab a jab’ at any walk-in centre 
  3. 3 Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle
  1. 4 Whittlesey Athletic mark moment of history with opening day delight
  2. 5 Drug dealer caught with £1,500 of heroin in his bottom
  3. 6 Anglian Water on site after water main burst
  4. 7 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  5. 8 Councillors share their views on Wisbech incinerator plans
  6. 9 Final ball drama as March conquer league leaders
  7. 10 Covid-19: Staff shortage forces restaurant to shut

“Our staff have been incredible too and have ensured that our academy is always a thriving centre of educational excellence,” Mr Horn added. 

“Their levels of commitment and dedication have been exceptional and have definitely contributed to our success.”   

Cambridgeshire GCSE results
Neale Wade Academy
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire hauliers speak on HGV driver shortage

Travel | Video

Hauliers face Covid and Brexit HGV driver shortage

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Hundred Road and Norwood Road March shut due to gas leak

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

All roads reopened after gas leaks cause day of disruption

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Jon Cooper jailed for incident outside pub

Peterborough Crown Court

Customer beaten up for asking man to turn music down outside pub  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews: stock image

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Four escape after car hits tree

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon