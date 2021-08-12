Published: 12:18 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 12:26 PM August 12, 2021

Neale-Wade Academy principal Graham Horn praised students for overcoming challenges as they received their GCSE results. - Credit: Active Learning Trust/Facebook/Neale Wade Academy

The head of Neale-Wade Academy praised students to “well and truly overcome the challenges” after they secured impressive GCSE results.

As many as 125 grades at grade nine and distinction* across all subjects were achieved by students at the March school today (Thursday).

Principal Graham Horn said: “There can be no doubt that it has been another difficult year, but the students and staff at Neale-Wade Academy have well and truly overcome the challenges.”

Standout successes include Laura Hardy, who achieved five grade nines, two grade eights, two grade sevens and two grades at distinction*.

Archie Carman was awarded grade nine in four subjects, two grade eights, two grade sevens and distinction* in two subjects.

Jack Day achieved three grade nines, one grade eight, two grade sevens, two grades at distinction* and one at distinction.

Gabriel Gritsenko also impressed with two grade nines, three grade eights, two grade sevens, one grade six and a level two distinction.

“Our staff have been incredible too and have ensured that our academy is always a thriving centre of educational excellence,” Mr Horn added.

“Their levels of commitment and dedication have been exceptional and have definitely contributed to our success.”