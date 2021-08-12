Principal praises students for overcoming the Covid test
The head of Neale-Wade Academy praised students to “well and truly overcome the challenges” after they secured impressive GCSE results.
As many as 125 grades at grade nine and distinction* across all subjects were achieved by students at the March school today (Thursday).
Principal Graham Horn said: “There can be no doubt that it has been another difficult year, but the students and staff at Neale-Wade Academy have well and truly overcome the challenges.”
Standout successes include Laura Hardy, who achieved five grade nines, two grade eights, two grade sevens and two grades at distinction*.
Archie Carman was awarded grade nine in four subjects, two grade eights, two grade sevens and distinction* in two subjects.
Jack Day achieved three grade nines, one grade eight, two grade sevens, two grades at distinction* and one at distinction.
Gabriel Gritsenko also impressed with two grade nines, three grade eights, two grade sevens, one grade six and a level two distinction.
“Our staff have been incredible too and have ensured that our academy is always a thriving centre of educational excellence,” Mr Horn added.
“Their levels of commitment and dedication have been exceptional and have definitely contributed to our success.”