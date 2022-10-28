News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Warm and welcoming' primary school praised by Ofsted

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:30 PM October 28, 2022
Gorefield Primary Academy pupils next to Ofsted banner

Pupils at Gorefield Primary Academy were praised for their behaviour by Ofsted inspectors, who rated the school as 'good'. Some of the pupils are pictured with executive headteacher Ruth Bailey. - Credit: Gorefield Primary Academy

A school described as “a warm and welcoming place” by inspectors has been praised. 

Gorefield Primary Academy was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted following an inspection, where they were pleased with areas such as pupil behaviour and the school’s progress. 

Executive headteacher Ruth Bailey said: “We’re pleased that the inspector’s comments recognise the hard work and progress we have made over the last couple of years.” 

In the school’s first inspection since the Covid-19 pandemic began, inspectors found that pupils’ behaviour has “improved immensely in recent years. 

“They put this down to the kind, hard-working staff who support them well.” 

The report found that the school is a “warm and welcoming place because of the way pupils treat others”. 

Ruth Bailey outside Gorefield Primary Academy

Executive headteacher Ruth Bailey was pleased with the Ofsted inspection of Gorefield Primary Academy, which was rated 'good'. - Credit: Gorefield Primary Academy

Inspectors recognised that “pupils talk frankly about how much their school has improved since the new leaders came.” 

They also found that pupils find the school a safe place to learn. 

“They like their lessons, saying their teachers are engaging and truly want them to succeed,” said inspectors. 

“If pupils struggle, they provide clear instruction which helps pupils correct mistakes and secure their understanding.” 

In the report, provision for early years pupils and children with special educational needs and/or disabilities is organised. 

Pupils were seen to build relationships with staff and one another, as well as being able to speak confidently about any concerns. 

Inspectors also praised directors from the Diamond Learning Partnership Trust who have organised training for staff, including providing opportunities to share best practice.  

The report added: “Staff use the ‘traffic light’ system to help pupils manage their emotions; as required, pupils receive extra support to change their behaviour.  

“As a result, all pupils present as confident, courteous individuals.” 

Mrs Bailey was pleased with the report and thanked those involved in helping the school develop. 

She said: “We now know that children can come to school to flourish and achieve.  

“I would like to thank all the pupils, parents, staff and governors for their continued support and dedication to the school as we continue on our journey of improvement.” 

